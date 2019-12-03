New Pole to Pole Adventure Takes Travelers to Both the Arctic and Antarctic Circles
Travel has evolved so much that there are few frontiers left to conquer for the average tourist.
But now you can travel to two of the world’s most isolated destinations with a new adventure offered by the travel specialists at Wildfoot Travel.
‘Pole-to-Pole’ is a chance for tourists to visit both the North and South Poles, exploring both the Arctic and Antarctic circles in a combined package that features discounted rates if you purchase both trips.
The first leg of the Pole-to-Pole Expedition to the Arctic circle takes place from June 21 to July 1, 2020, with the second expedition to the Antarctic circle taking place from December 18 to December 28.
The Luxury Spitsbergen expedition takes guests on a voyage to the Arctic circle, circumnavigating the entirety of the stunning Spitsbergen coastline from Longyearbyen to Isfjorden. During the journey, adventurers will sail through deep fjords and narrow channels looking for the Arctic’s diverse wildlife - including polar bears, Arctic foxes and even reindeer.
During this time of year, there are virtually 24 hours of daylight providing some of the Arctic’s best wildlife viewing opportunities.
The second part of the voyage is the Christmas Antarctic Peninsula expedition, which takes adventure seekers through the famous Drake Passage toward the South Shetland Islands and then onto the Antarctic Peninsula.
The 11-day cruise begins in Ushuaia, described as ‘the city at the end of the world’ as the southernmost city in the world.
Wildfoot Travel is an adventure travel company dedicated to wildlife conservation and the protection of the environment, while also exploring some of the most remote and interesting locations around the world.
