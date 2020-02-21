Nominate the Woman in Your Life to Win an Unforgettable Luxury Tour of Greece
Vacation Packages Laurie Baratti February 21, 2020
Specialty, luxury tour operator, Unforgettable Greece, has launched its ‘Unforgettable Women Contest’ in recognition of International Women’s Day, which arrives on March 8 each year.
Within the broader scope of Women’s History Month, this company wants to celebrate inspirational women who’re making a difference, both past and present-day.
This contest offers is open for entries from all over the globe, welcoming stories of women whose day-to-day achievements may not otherwise receive recognition.
Unforgettable Greece encourages entrants to nominate their mothers, sisters, friends, partners, colleagues, or anyone who might have proven an extraordinary woman in her own, special way.
The contest’s online synopsis offers a broad description for what kind of woman might qualify as a nominee, saying, “whether it’s a successful woman who you look up to and admire; a woman who is helping to fight the good cause for other women; a woman who’s bravely overcome adversity; a woman whose charitable work is helping her local community, or simply a woman who makes your everyday life a little bit more special.”
Go online to complete a nomination form, explaining the reasons why your nominee deserves to be crowned winner of the Unforgettable Woman contest before submissions close on March 23, 2020.
In the end, one winner will claim the ultimate prize: a luxury, eight-day, island-hopping tour through Greece for two people, with stops in Athens, Mykonos and Santorini, with travel planned for October 2020. The trip will include: luxury B&B accommodations; gourmet Athens food tour; luxury sunset sailing tour of Santorini, including onboard food and drink; a sunset Jeep safari around Mykonos, including wine and BBQ; and private transfers throughout.
For more information, visit unforgettablegreece.com/unforgettable-women-contest.
For more information on Greece
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS