Saks Partners with Inspirato to Sell Luxury Travel Subscriptions
Vacation Packages Claudette Covey March 14, 2023
Saks is getting into the travel business, thanks to a marketing partnership with the travel subscription brand Inspirato that will enable approximately 3,000 Saks stylists to sell luxury travel subscriptions online and in Saks Fifth Avenue stores as Inspirato brand ambassadors.
The partnership is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year.
“At Saks, our strategy is centered on providing our customers with access to the very best in luxury,” said Saks Chief Executive Officer Marc Metrick. “As the largest luxury e-commerce platform in the U.S., it’s our mission to establish lasting, meaningful relationships with our customers and that includes delivering an assortment of experiences tailored to their unique lifestyles.”
Saks stylists will receive training on Inspirato’s luxury travel subscription offerings in order to introduce Inspirato and its offering to their customers.
Additionally, Inspirato members will be able to apply for the SaksFirst Card to participate in the SaksFirst Rewards Program, which offers a range of free amenities and benefits.
“Like Saks, we focus on building long-term relationships with our members to help them live richer lives, handcrafting unparalleled travel experiences designed to delight and inspire,” said Brent Handler, Inspirato’s co-founder and chief executive officer.
“And with our portfolio of managed and controlled accommodations now larger than ever, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth by partnering with Saks to welcome their customers to Inspirato.”
