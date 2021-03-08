Tips for Traveling Safely and Conveniently This Spring
As more and more people receive the vaccine and pent-up demand for travel continues to increase, families and friends are setting their sights on spring vacations.
Since coronavirus is still around, it’s important for travelers to take new considerations into account starting from the booking process through after returning from a trip. Here is a handful of helpful tips for traveling both safely and conveniently this spring.
Work With a Travel Advisor
Choosing a travel advisor to work with is always an ideal first step when planning a vacation. Advisors are not only extremely experienced when it comes to planning travel, but they have strong partnerships with tour operators, airlines, hotels and other travel companies. They’ll get you on the right track to a dream trip.
Choose the Right Vacation
Everyone has a different comfort level right now. Some people are ready to travel internationally, and others are more interested in sticking closer to home. It’s important to choose the type of trip you’re comfortable with to ensure a stress-free experience. Apple Leisure Group Vacations offers travelers a variety of trip options, both domestically and internationally.
Get Familiar With Protocols
Travel restrictions and protocols continue to change during the current climate. A travel agent will help walk you through these, but it’s important to take an extra step and really familiarize yourself with any new measures in place. New protocols may include mask wearing, social distancing, providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test and online check-in instead of in-person. Knowing these things ahead of time will save both time and stress and will ensure a safe vacation from start to finish.
Book With ALGV
Travelers booking with Apple Leisure Group Vacations have a one-stop-shop for a seamless trip. From flights and transportation to resort stays and excursions, ALGV’s family of brands allows travelers to have everything conveniently in one place. In addition to easy access, travelers can relax knowing their vacation is in good hands with tried and trusted companies.
The coronavirus pandemic has created immense stress and hardship for people all over the United States, and there are many benefits that come along with taking a vacation right now. Although travel looks a little different, it’s still very doable.
Keep these tips in mind for a safe and stress-free vacation this spring.
