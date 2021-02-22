The Benefits of Taking a Vacation Right Now
February 22, 2021
The Benefits of Taking a Vacation Right Now
Many people are still hesitant about vacationing right now, but there are several destinations open and welcoming visitors with enhanced health and safety measures in place.
Some might be waiting for COVID-19 to disappear, but the reality is that it may be around for a while yet. Hesitation aside, there are numerous benefits to taking a vacation right now.
Throughout the months of 2020, people have built up an incredible amount of stress. The pandemic impacted almost everyone in one way or another, and some people may not even realize the amount of stress they’re carrying around. A relaxing vacation can help ease that stress – sipping on a refreshing cocktail while soaking up the sun is enough to take any worry away.
Families have also had to adjust to life via zoom meetings. Parents have transitioned to working through their laptops and cell phones, and children are staring at screens all day to learn virtually. The excitement of staying home for a few weeks in the spring quickly turned into a nightmare of a year for many filled with uncertainty.
Taking the family to spend a week someplace warm and sunny will allow them to relax and recharge in order to have the energy for whatever comes next. Many resorts are also set up for families who prefer to blend work and play – parents can work; children can learn, and everyone can enjoy an afternoon together in the pool.
Travel is also a perfect way to reconnect with family and close friends. With all the protocols in place, people can safely meet in paradise to catch up on each other’s lives.
Another benefit to taking a vacation right now is that the hotels and resorts throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and other popular tourist destinations are not as busy as they usually are in the winter months.
Most places are not booking to full capacity, so guests have plenty of room to spread out and stay socially distant from other visitors. These resorts will only get busier from here on out, so going now will ensure occupancy isn’t at 100 percent.
Some people may still be cautious about booking a vacation right now, but working with a travel advisor ensures everything on the checklist is crossed off. From entry requirements to resort protocols, advisors inform their clients on everything they need to know to have a seamless vacation experience.
Booking a vacation package through Apple Leisure Group Vacations provides travel advisors and travelers with a one-stop-shop. Reservations can include airfare, transportation, resort stays and even extra components such as travel insurance and excursions.
When you get back home feeling fully relaxed and rejuvenated, you’ll be happy you made the choice to take a vacation. Contact a travel advisor to begin planning your much-needed getaway.
