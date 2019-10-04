Vacation Packages for Great Winter Getaways
Vacation Packages Apple Leisure Group Janeen Christoff October 04, 2019
Apple Leisure Group’s award-winning family of brands offer travelers access to top destinations around the globe and this winter, travelers can take advantage of deals and discounts on packages, allowing them to warm up on tropical beaches, shop to they drop in sophisticated cities or explore off the beaten path in far-flung locales.
United Vacations
United Vacations connects travelers to the world and it’s time to seize the savings and hit the road this winter.
Travelers can book 2020 trips now and save up to 60 percent and receive up to $300 in promo code savings.
Deals include trips to Hawaii, Europe, Mexico and more.
For those who want to escape the cold weather of winter, head to the Barcelo Maya Palace or the Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun. The Royalton Negril awaits for those looking to head to Jamaica or escape for a weekend in Sin City at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
For international trips, use promo code EBB2019. For travel with in the United States and Canada, use EBB2019D.
Southwest Vacations
Book with Southwest Vacations for savings on travel to the Dominican Republic. Discover why this Caribbean country is recognized for having some of the top beaches in the world.
Travelers who book a flight and hotel vacation package of three nights or more to Punta Cana can get up to $600 in instant savings.
Punta Cana, famous for its long stretches of white sandy beaches and all-inclusive resorts is the ideal place to warm up this winter. Travelers can take advantage of packages that offer high-end hotels including Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa, Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Riu Republica, Iberostar Punta Cana, CHIC Punta Cana and more.
Savings are available through October 21, 2019, for travel through April 12, 2020. One-day advance purchase is required.
Funjet Vacations
Winter in Paris? Say “bonjour” to Funjet Vacations. Travelers can save up to $150 and more on Europe vacations when purchased by October 10, 2019, for travel January 1-June 30, 2020.
Enjoy a three-night stay at the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel, located just steps away from the landmark monument.
Travelers can also save on hotels and flights to London, Rome, Venice, Munich, Frankfurt and more.
Use promo code FJVEUR1019 and save up to $150 per reservation with a three-night minimum stay.
Blue Sky Tours
Turn to boutique operator Blue Sky Tours for your Hawaii travel needs.
The tour operator has been selling vacation packages to the islands since 1981 and sells exclusively through travel agents, who can book online or through their expert reservation team, crafting the ideal trips for clients.
In addition to stays at top hotel brands, including Aston, Outrigger, Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, the company offers more than 250 excursions and activities throughout the islands.
For more information on Apple Leisure Group, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, Funjet Vacations, Hawaii, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Europe
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS