Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Fri October 04 2019

Vacation Packages for Great Winter Getaways

Vacation Packages Apple Leisure Group Janeen Christoff October 04, 2019

Rainbow over Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
PHOTO: Rainbow over Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii. (photo via zhuzhu/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Apple Leisure Group’s award-winning family of brands offer travelers access to top destinations around the globe and this winter, travelers can take advantage of deals and discounts on packages, allowing them to warm up on tropical beaches, shop to they drop in sophisticated cities or explore off the beaten path in far-flung locales.

United Vacations

You May Also Like

Woman walking on the beach in the Dominican Republic The Reasons Behind Traveler Confidence in the Dominican... Destination & Tourism

Bavaro, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic The Real Facts You Need to Know Before Traveling to the... Features & Advice

AMResorts Choosing a Destination Wedding Ceremony Location Funjet Vacations Blog

Working on a laptop ALG Vacations Launches Marketing Platform for Agents Travel Agent

Apple Leisure Group executives Apple Vacations Expanding Domestically and Overseas Vacation Packages

United Vacations connects travelers to the world and it’s time to seize the savings and hit the road this winter.

Travelers can book 2020 trips now and save up to 60 percent and receive up to $300 in promo code savings.

PHOTO: Travel to London by flight (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Travel to London by flight (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Deals include trips to Hawaii, Europe, Mexico and more.

For those who want to escape the cold weather of winter, head to the Barcelo Maya Palace or the Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun. The Royalton Negril awaits for those looking to head to Jamaica or escape for a weekend in Sin City at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

For international trips, use promo code EBB2019. For travel with in the United States and Canada, use EBB2019D.

Southwest Vacations

Book with Southwest Vacations for savings on travel to the Dominican Republic. Discover why this Caribbean country is recognized for having some of the top beaches in the world.

Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa
PHOTO: Preferred Club Pool at Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa. (photo via AMResorts)

Travelers who book a flight and hotel vacation package of three nights or more to Punta Cana can get up to $600 in instant savings.

Punta Cana, famous for its long stretches of white sandy beaches and all-inclusive resorts is the ideal place to warm up this winter. Travelers can take advantage of packages that offer high-end hotels including Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa, Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Riu Republica, Iberostar Punta Cana, CHIC Punta Cana and more.

Savings are available through October 21, 2019, for travel through April 12, 2020. One-day advance purchase is required.

Funjet Vacations

Winter in Paris? Say “bonjour” to Funjet Vacations. Travelers can save up to $150 and more on Europe vacations when purchased by October 10, 2019, for travel January 1-June 30, 2020.

Aerial view on Munich old town hall or Marienplatz town hall and Frauenkirche in Munich, Germany (Prasit Rodphan / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Aerial view on Munich old town hall or Marienplatz town hall and Frauenkirche in Munich, Germany (Prasit Rodphan / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Enjoy a three-night stay at the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel, located just steps away from the landmark monument.

Travelers can also save on hotels and flights to London, Rome, Venice, Munich, Frankfurt and more.

Use promo code FJVEUR1019 and save up to $150 per reservation with a three-night minimum stay.

Blue Sky Tours

Turn to boutique operator Blue Sky Tours for your Hawaii travel needs.

The tour operator has been selling vacation packages to the islands since 1981 and sells exclusively through travel agents, who can book online or through their expert reservation team, crafting the ideal trips for clients.

PHOTO: Hilton Hawaiian Village® Waikiki Beach Resort Alii Tower Exterior Dusk (photo via © 2019 Hilton)
PHOTO: Hilton Hawaiian Village® Waikiki Beach Resort Alii Tower Exterior Dusk (photo via © 2019 Hilton)

In addition to stays at top hotel brands, including Aston, Outrigger, Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, the company offers more than 250 excursions and activities throughout the islands.

For more information on Apple Leisure Group, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, Funjet Vacations, Hawaii, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Europe

For more Vacation Packages News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Cape Town and the 12 Apostels from above in South Africa (photo via Ben1183 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

South African Airways Vacations Announces Big Savings to See...

South African Airways

Travel Impressions Takes #WeekendLearning Back to RIU

Family-Friendly Resorts for Your Next Vacation

TI Offers ‘Fall For Dominican Republic’ Vacation Packages

Apple Vacations Provides Resort Industry Outlook, Hands Out Awards

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS