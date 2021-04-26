Visit Top Vacation Spots Through ALGV’s Virtual FAMs
Vacation Packages Apple Vacations Codie Liermann April 26, 2021
Travel advisors haven’t had as many opportunities to jump on a plane and explore the various domestic and international vacation spots over the past year. While several destinations are reopening and welcoming tourists, some agents might not feel completely comfortable traveling yet, and FAMs are still hard to come by.
Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) took this into consideration and created a series of Virtual FAM trips. Through these FAMS, travel advisors can leave their offices and touch down in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Dominican Republic, Las Vegas and Hawaii, taking in blue skies and ocean views along the way.
The virtual FAMs were recorded so travel advisors can conveniently view them at their leisure. The webinars highlight recent renovations, unique experiences and sanitation protocols, and each one includes on-site COVID-19 testing video demonstrations. There are also appearances from top hotel executives including general managers and sales directors.
The FAMs feature RIU’s Riu Republica, AMResorts’ Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Iberostar’s Iberostar Selection Bavaro in Punta Cana, Outrigger’s Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Oasis’ The Pyramid & Grand Oasis Cancun, MGM Resorts Las Vegas’ Park MGM, La Coleccion Resorts’ Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Resort, Blue Diamond’s Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun and Hard Rock’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.
ALGV hired professional videographers to allow travel advisors to have in-depth resort experiences throughout these virtual FAMs. The webinars are all followed by extensive Q&A sessions, that were also recorded, where agents will find plenty of extra information to consume.
ALGV is constantly going the extra mile to support its travel agent partners, from revealing its Year of the Travel Advisor Program which celebrated the importance of agents to creating a COVID-19 testing toolkit to allow advisors to have all the information they need in one spot.
Providing virtual FAM trips for agents to attend is just another way the company is showing its support and appreciation.
To learn more or to escape to one of these stunning properties, visit ALGV’s travelBlogue.
