Last updated: 03:09 PM ET, Mon April 26 2021

Visit Top Vacation Spots Through ALGV’s Virtual FAMs

Vacation Packages Apple Vacations Codie Liermann April 26, 2021

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach All Inclusive SPA Resort in Cancun
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach All Inclusive SPA Resort in Cancun. (photo via La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

Travel advisors haven’t had as many opportunities to jump on a plane and explore the various domestic and international vacation spots over the past year. While several destinations are reopening and welcoming tourists, some agents might not feel completely comfortable traveling yet, and FAMs are still hard to come by.

Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) took this into consideration and created a series of Virtual FAM trips. Through these FAMS, travel advisors can leave their offices and touch down in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Dominican Republic, Las Vegas and Hawaii, taking in blue skies and ocean views along the way.

ADVERTISING

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

The virtual FAMs were recorded so travel advisors can conveniently view them at their leisure. The webinars highlight recent renovations, unique experiences and sanitation protocols, and each one includes on-site COVID-19 testing video demonstrations. There are also appearances from top hotel executives including general managers and sales directors.

The FAMs feature RIU’s Riu Republica, AMResorts’ Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Iberostar’s Iberostar Selection Bavaro in Punta Cana, Outrigger’s Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Oasis’ The Pyramid & Grand Oasis Cancun, MGM Resorts Las Vegas’ Park MGM, La Coleccion Resorts’ Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Resort, Blue Diamond’s Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun and Hard Rock’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

ALGV hired professional videographers to allow travel advisors to have in-depth resort experiences throughout these virtual FAMs. The webinars are all followed by extensive Q&A sessions, that were also recorded, where agents will find plenty of extra information to consume.

Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort
Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort oceanview. (photo via Outrigger Hospitality Group)

ALGV is constantly going the extra mile to support its travel agent partners, from revealing its Year of the Travel Advisor Program which celebrated the importance of agents to creating a COVID-19 testing toolkit to allow advisors to have all the information they need in one spot.

Providing virtual FAM trips for agents to attend is just another way the company is showing its support and appreciation.

To learn more or to escape to one of these stunning properties, visit ALGV’s travelBlogue.

For more information on Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations

For more Vacation Packages News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse
Disney, Rhone River, Cruises

Bookings Now Open for 2022 Adventures by Disney

How Travel Advisors Can Get the Most Out of VAX VacationAccess

Tips for Traveling Safely and Conveniently This Spring

Apple Vacations to Give Away Free Vacations for International Women’s Day

The Benefits of Taking a Vacation Right Now

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS