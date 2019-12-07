Win a Southwest Vacations Giveaway Vacation to Costa Rica
Vacation Packages Southwest Vacations Laurie Baratti December 07, 2019
This holiday season, Southwest Vacations is giving away the gift of a complete tropical vacation to Costa Rica for two.
Contest entries are being accepted through December 31, 2019, and there’s no purchase required to enter.
The winner and one guest will receive:
— Round-trip air travel (minus taxes and fees) on Southwest Airlines to Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport (LIR)
— Round-trip airport and hotel transfers.
— Four-night accommodations at the five-star, all-inclusive Riu Guanacaste, located right on the sands of Costa Rica’s Pacific oceanfront.
With three swimming pools, plus jacuzzi, sauna and the Renova Spa center, Riu Guanacaste has everything you need to relax right onsite. Dining at the hotel’s expansive buffet, and various theme restaurants and bars comes included; as well as a wide range of activities on beautiful Mata Palo Beach, such as windsurfing, kayaking, sailing, snorkeling, diving, fishing and other aquatic activities. More entertainment can be found at the ‘Splash Water World’ water park, and the hotel gym, table tennis, and volleyball and tennis courts, with golfing also available nearby.
Make sure to submit your entry before the month ends for a drawing on January 10, 2020.
For more information, visit southwestvacations.com.
