April 22, 2022
A Unique Vacation Experience in San Miguel de Allende
Designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2008, San Miguel de Allende allows travelers to immerse themselves in local culture through delicious cuisine, beautiful art, interesting museums and more.
Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende, part of La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, puts visitors in a prime location for exploring nearby attractions. Whether it’s learning about the area’s rich history or diving into the local gastronomy, there’s always something fun to do.
A stay at this property also allows travelers to venture out on the experience of a lifetime – a hot air balloon excursion. This unique experience is available all year round. Pick-up time is bright and early at 6:30 a.m., and rates begin at $150 per person.
Guests can book this excursion directly through Live Aqua Resort San Miguel de Allende’s concierge. Couples, friends and families alike will have the time of their lives checking this excursion off their bucket lists.
At the end of the day, they can reminisce about it over a delicious meal at one of the resort’s onsite restaurants. A stay at this resort also gives guests access to a spa, a kids club, in-room amenities and much more.
This property has also recently been accepted into Virtuoso’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising over 2,200 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.
