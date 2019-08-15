Los Cabos Blog | August 15, 2019 4:20 PM ET
A Visit to the Los Cabos Marina
There are numerous places to choose when planning a vacation to Mexico. Cancun offers the Caribbean white sand; Cozumel has coral reefs great for snorkeling and diving, and Puerto Vallarta is filled with charming churches and cobblestone streets.
Los Cabos, located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, offers a variety of activities for visitors to take part in. From swimming and snorkeling to golfing and nightlife, there are fun things to do all throughout the day and into the night.
One thing all visitors should put on their list to do during a vacation in Los Cabos is a trip to the marina. Located downtown, the bustling marina has delicious restaurants filled with local cuisine and bars with refreshing cocktails. There are also several shops for travelers to do their souvenir shopping in.
The boardwalk along the water makes it a convenient area to stroll through, whether people want to eat, shop or simply people watch.
This is also a place for travelers to easily access different excursions including whale watching tours, luxury boat trips, kayaking and more. A stay at one of the nearby resorts puts people within walking distance to this fun area, and those staying further out can still access the marina with a convenient taxi ride.
