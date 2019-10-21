AMResorts Blog | October 21, 2019 8:00 AM ET
A Wellness Retreat in Riviera Maya
Stepping off the plane in Cancun and feeling the warmth of the sun and the tropical breeze is already enough to help a person feel relaxed, but Zoëtry Resorts takes it up a notch and provides a full wellness experience for visitors.
Travelers staying at Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya, an AMResorts property, are pampered with daily wellness experiences in order to make it easy to find relaxation and rejuvenation during a stay.
Sure there are the normal wellness exercises such as yoga and a spa at the resort, but Zoëtry even takes health and wellness a few steps further. For example, guests can sign up for an acupuncture session, a Tai-Chi class or a meditation session. There’s also Kneip therapy and breath sessions.
Guests can try different treatments to help promote sleep, reduce stress and treat skin conditions.
In addition to having a variety of treatments, nutrition is also extremely important at Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya. The chefs at this resort use locally grown and organic ingredients, and the menus include vegetarian, gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan and other options to accommodate all different diets.
All this and more is available during a stay at this breathtaking property.
