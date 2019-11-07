AMResorts Blog | November 07, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Activities in the Dominican Republic
With endless picture-perfect beaches and average year-round temperatures sitting around 76 degrees and sunny, the Dominican Republic is a go-to island for travelers in search of a paradise to escape to.
In addition to the beauty and pleasant temperatures, this destination also has plenty of things to do to keep visitors busy throughout their stay.
Secrets Resorts & Spas by AMResorts has two properties in the Dominican Republic: Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa and Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana.
Cap Cana, where Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa is located, is a resort community on the eastern side of the island. In this area, guests can play a round of golf on the Jack Nicklaus’ Punta Espada Golf Course, play polo, head out on a fishing trip from the marina or explore caverns and cenotes in Scape Park.
Over in Punta Cana, visitors staying at Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana can explore Saona Island, snorkel or kayak. Come evening, there are endless opportunities for night life. From checking out one of the casinos to attending a concert, people will have no problem finding something fun to do.
