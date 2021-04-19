ALG Vacations Blog | April 19, 2021 8:00 AM ET
ALGV's Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flight Commitment
ALG Vacations makes it easy to find non-stop flights and also provides benefits for both advisors and travelers who book their air travel with ALG Vacations, called the Exclusive Non-Stop Vacation Flights (ENVF) Commitment.
First, ENVFs are commissionable, so travel advisors can earn more money booking them. With ALGV, advisors can book air up to 20 months before travel. Travel advisors who help book travel with ENVFs through ALGV also earn up to 15 percent more in commission on vacation packages.
For travelers, ENVFs provide an easier start to travel and reduce the time it takes to get to their destination. ALGV provides ENVFs from reliable and familiar airlines, such as Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines.
Those who book air with ALGV can still earn rewards points on their air travel and have access to in-flight perks, such as a waived checked bag fee (when available).
To learn more, please visit ALG Vacations' travelBlogue.
