La Coleccion Resorts Blog | June 30, 2020 2:50 PM ET
All-Inclusive Luxury in Puerto Vallarta
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana is back in business, and visitors can ‘travel with confidence’ to Mexico’s most desired destinations, as new health and safety protocols have been implemented throughout these properties.
All-inclusive luxury awaits at Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa, a property located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast.
Whether it’s a pampering session at the resort’s eco-friendly spa, an afternoon spent sipping refreshing cocktails at the swim-up pool bar or resting under a shaded palapa on the beach, this hotel offers endless opportunities for relaxation.
Guests can spend the day taking in the stunning views of both the resort and the destination and dining at the numerous restaurants included during a stay. There is a variety of rooms to choose from, with both mountain views and ocean views available.
All ages will enjoy a stay at this resort, and the Fiesta Kids activity program ensures younger guests will have the time of their lives. Activities include pool and beach games, friendly competitions, arts and crafts and more.
Couples, families and groups looking for an ideal spot to retreat to post quarantine are in luck with this Puerto Vallarta resort.
Contact a travel advisor or click here for more information.
More La Coleccion Resorts, Puerto Vallarta
