Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | January 01, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Animal Encounters in Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit
The Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area has a lot more to offer than lovely beaches and friendly, welcoming people. This destination draws travelers in with the beautiful scenery, lush gardens and plenty of nature attractions.
Anyone looking for animal encounters will find them with a vacation to this area.
Starting with the humpback whale, between December and March, travelers have an excellent chance of spotting these magical creatures jumping in the ocean. People may even see baby humpbacks.
In addition to whales, a snorkeling tour gives people the opportunity to see various types of underwater marine life, from tropical fish and eels to starfish and giant manta rays.
Back on land, visitors to this area can choose to take a horseback riding tour through the area. Not only does this give people the experience of riding a horse, but it’s also a great way to take in the surrounding scenery. Whether it’s on the beach or through the jungle, these tours offer wonderful views of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.
Another animal encounter on land is bird watching, and there are various species of birds to view here. This can be done out in the wild or at a wildlife sanctuary. Those looking for reptiles will get their fix with iguanas, crocodiles and more.
No matter which encounter you choose to do, be sure to have a camera ready to capture the moment.
