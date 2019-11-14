Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | November 14, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Beach Vibes in St. Lucia
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, located in St. Lucia, has wowed guests with authentic island tastes, a complimentary fitness program and some of the best rum on the island, among many other amenities.
In addition to all of these exciting highlights, Marigot Bay Resort & Marina also shows off some of the best beaches on the island. The resort recently won a World Travel Award for 2019 as Saint Lucia's Leading Beach Resort, and this comes around the time it introduced the new ‘Beach Vibes’ program.
Operations Director Perle Flavien explained, “Our new Beach Vibes program allows our guests to choose a different beach every day of their vacation.”
“We offer a menu of beaches, each with their own unique character and vibe, including La Bas Beach across the bay which is reached by our private ferry. For points north and south of Marigot, guests take a ride on a local fishing boat and enjoy the best of Saint Lucia’s beaches,” Flavien added.
The team at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina spent time handpicking the beaches they were certain visitors would enjoy, including ones that offer incredible snorkeling and picturesque views.
The ‘Beach Vibes’ program enhances an already incredible experience at this resort.
