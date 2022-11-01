Rachel Virga | November 01, 2022 5:00 PM ET
Celebrate Holidays New Orleans Style
New Orleans is full of traditions, especially when it comes to the holiday season. There are numerous holiday festivities that allow the public to experience and enjoy the events that make December in New Orleans so special. New Orleans during the holidays is a wonderful time to experience the city. Read on for more information on our unique and authentic holiday traditions!
Holiday Traditions
Experience New Orleans like you never have before with the annual, one-of-a-kind technological, light display event known as Luna Fete. Visitors can also stop by the special, month-long light show, Celebration in the Oaks in City Park. There, you can take in the view of hundreds of thousands of colorful lights and illuminated outdoor displays strung across City Park’s centuries-old live oak trees to showcase the holiday season in New Orleans.
In addition to light displays, take in the beautiful views of decorated homes throughout the city. Preservation Resource Center conducts self-guided holiday home tours where you can marvel at these homes’ holiday decorations, chat with the homeowners, and enjoy a holiday boutique or café at the tour headquarters.
It wouldn’t be New Orleans, or the holidays for that matter, without feasting. Dating back to the 1800s, Reveillon Dinners became a tradition that withstood the test of time. In French, New Orleans’ original language, the word “Réveillon” means “awakening.” Creole families celebrated the start of Christmas with a big family meal when they returned home from midnight mass. Today, the Réveillon tradition continues in our top restaurants with menus inspired by the Creole families who began the tradition.
Caroling in Jackson Square is another beloved holiday tradition with a uniquely New Orleans twist held the Sunday before Christmas Day every year. For one night only, Jackson Square is illuminated by hundreds of candles held by those who chose to participate and filled with the sound of Christmas favorites sung by locals and visitors alike.
If you aren’t visiting in time for caroling, there are still ample opportunities to get involved in New Orleans holiday traditions. You can enjoy free Christmas concerts and attend our Christmas bonfire on the levee. There is fun in every corner when visiting New Orleans during the most wonderful time of the year!
