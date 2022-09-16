La Coleccion Resorts Blog | September 16, 2022 9:00 PM ET
Curate & Get Rewarded With La Colección
Travel advisors don't just sell travel, they sell their knowledge, experience and service and La Colección Resorts wants to reward them.
"Curate & Get Rewarded" recognizes all the hard work travel advisors do. The resort company, which offers a wide range of unique brands and properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that provide guests of all ages and interests with vacation experiences, is rewarding professionals in the industry with an attractive loyalty program in La Colección Rewards.
Travel advisors have the chance to earn endless cash incentives and take advantage of new ways to redeem nights with Curate & Get Rewarded.
When it comes to group travel, travel advisors can earn up to $2,500 per group booking and up to $100 per individual booking, with payment processed within 30 days of the booking and sent via check to travel advisors.
There are new ways to redeem hotel nights. Travel advisors can earn up to seven free consecutive nights and can have up to two guests per rewards reservation. Nights can also be booked at any beach or urban La Colección destination.
When it comes to where advisors can use their free nights, there is a vast variety of resorts that they can choose from, including 32 resorts in 19 destinations that include the beaches of Cancun and Cozumel, pacific cities such as Los Cabos, Acapulco and Cabo San Lucas, the magical towns of Oaxaca, Veracruz, Mérida, Puebla and San Miguel de Allende and the Caribbean jewel of Punta Cana. These destinations come to life with La Colección brands, Live Aqua, Grand Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana, The Explorean by Fiesta Americana and Curamoria Collection in Tulum.
Travel advisors need to make sure that they register their clients' bookings so that they can be rewarded.
