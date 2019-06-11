Los Cabos Blog | June 11, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Exciting Nightlife in Los Cabos
There are several locations throughout Mexico to visit for a vacation with wonderful beaches, oceanfront resorts and numerous activities to choose from.
However, not all areas have a booming nightlife scene. Travelers looking for bars and clubs to enjoy throughout the evening hours will be satisfied choosing Los Cabos.
Most of the nearby resorts have evening entertainment or live music to enjoy after dinner. Some resorts even have a specific bar crawl to sign up for where the resort staff escorts guests to several different clubs throughout the evening. This is a great way to get an initial tour of the city and have transportation included.
Some of the popular places include Cabo Wabo Cantina, El Squid Roe and La Vaquita. There are many bars and clubs located in the Downtown Marina, so visitors can conveniently walk from place to place once they are in the area.
Los Cabos has so much to offer for groups of friends traveling together or couples looking for a long weekend vacation away from the kids. In addition to the fun excursions, shopping and beautiful scenery, checking out the nightlife in this area is a must.
