Los Cabos Blog | October 15, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Exploring San José del Cabo’s Art Gallery District
There are all sorts of attractions that bring visitors to Los Cabos and the surrounding areas. Enjoying the beautiful Blue Flag beaches, diving into adventurous water sports and relaxing with wellness activities are just a few of the many pastimes travelers choose to partake in during a vacation in this area.
Art lovers planning a visit to this Pacific Coast destination will want to put San José del Cabo’s art gallery district on their agenda. Visitors are invited to stroll down the cobbled streets taking in the various art galleries and local restaurants.
One of the best ways to explore San José del Cabo’s thriving art scene is by attending a weekly evening art walk that takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday evening from November to June. Shops and galleries open their doors to both curious travelers and serious art curators.
These unique galleries host fine art installations and showcase art, jewelry and crafts from local, national and international artists.
In addition, local restaurants located throughout the district offer up traditional cuisine and culinary options infused with ingredients and cooking styles from around the world. Bars and breweries add to the fun by serving locally made beer, wine and a variety of craft cocktails.
Street performers such as musicians and dancers also add to the lively atmosphere throughout the evening, adding to the charm and cultural experiences of San José del Cabo.
With the #LosCabosWithCare campaign, the destination ensures that the health and safety of both locals and visitors continues to be at the forefront as tourism safely reopens.
