Los Cabos Blog | September 10, 2020 8:00 AM ET
The Highest Standards of Safety: #LosCabosWithCare
Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Los Cabos has been a place that puts the safety and comfort of its guests at a top priority. It’s no surprise the destination has enhanced its safety measures over the past few months in order to ensure that the well-being of its visitors remains top of mind.
As the destination recently reopened, guests to this area are greeted with a new campaign, #LosCabosWithCare, to show the focus on these health standards and the new certification with Intertek Protek’s Cristal International Standards.
New protocols include health screenings at the airport, enhanced sanitization methods and social distancing measures implemented at hotels and restaurants, among other practices.
Los Cabos has already earned a “Clean Point” certification from the Mexican government, but the certification with Intertek will ensure all companies in the area, from hospitality to transportation and everything in between, have the tools they need to assure visitor safety.
Having these destination-wide guidelines will encourage travelers to continue exploring one of their favorite vacation spots. Travel is going to be different moving forward, but it doesn’t need to be non-existent, especially when places like Los Cabos offer a “safer way to get away.”
