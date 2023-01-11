Rental Escapes Blog | January 11, 2023 6:07 PM ET
How to Plan the Perfect Italy Villa Vacation
An Italian villa vacation is an unforgettable and authentic way to experience la dolce vita.
Staying in a villa, no matter where in the world, is one of the easiest ways to immerse oneself in the local culture and cuisine and a wonderful way to relax and enjoy a vacation while staying in just one region.
However, while booking a villa vacation in Italy is relatively simple, there are still steps travelers should follow to get it just right and to plan the ideal experience.
The first place to start is to select the right region. In Italy, there are myriad options depending on what travelers want to do and experience while they are there.
For wine lovers and culture enthusiasts, Tuscany is the perfect location. Home to some of the world's most beautiful cities and the stunning Tuscan countryside, it is where villa vacationing could be at its apex. Travelers can stay in restored 14th-century estates and 15th-century villas owned by noble families. They often are set among olive groves, rolling hills, and fields of lavender and are shaded by cypress trees. Many come equipped with private pools. Travelers should note, however, that in such a rural setting a rental car or private driver will be a must to get from one place to another.
There are many other regions in Italy travelers can consider, too. Those who love the sea can head to the Amalfi Coast and Sicily. Lake Como is great for a luxury escape and Puglia offers a blend of the trendy seaside with winemaking.
The second thing travelers should note is when the best times are for villa escapes. Rates vary for villas depending on the season with high season rates in July and September. Shoulder season, May-June, and September-October offer ideal weather and lower rates.
Timing is not only important for when you book but for how far in advance one needs to plan. For high season, Rental Escapes recommends booking 8-12 months out. Shoulder season bookings offer a more flexible booking timeframe, with a lead time of about two to four months.
The last thing travelers need to pay careful attention to when booking a villa is what amenities they would like.
Wi-Fi access, popular with remote workers, is widely available in villas but can often be spotty in some areas of the house due to thicker walls. Mobile phone reception can also be less than ideal in villas in rural areas.
Most villas come with a washer but not a dryer. Italians tend to dry clothes outdoors. Travelers should be aware if this is something that they need. Another popular hotel amenity that is rare in villas is central air conditioning. Due to the historical nature of many of the properties, central air is generally not installed but thick stone walls keep spaces naturally cool and air conditioning units can often be found in bedrooms.
Some Italian villas include staff in the price of the rental but often this is an extra cost. Rental Escapes encourages opting to at least have a cook to avoid dining at restaurants that could be far away.
Ready to book your Italian villa? Let Rental Escapes help you find the perfect stay.
