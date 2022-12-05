TBO Holidays Blog | December 05, 2022 5:00 PM ET
Introducing the TBO Holidays Platform
TBO Holidays is a booking platform exclusively for travel advisors and is brand new to the U.S.
As a platform, TBO has been around since the early 2000s. Having found success in other markets around the globe, the company is branching out into the North American market, launching in the U.S.
"Our main commitment is to really empower travel advisors," said Amanda Hill, North America accounts manager for TBO Holidays in an interview at CruiseWorld in Fort Lauderdale.
The booking platform exclusively for travel advisors provides a 'choose-your-own-commission' model and operates similarly to Kayak, providing everything advisors need to plan a successful trip for clients from hotel inventory to booking transfers. TBO's platform saves travel advisors time by offering access to all the components of a trip in one place.
TBO considers itself a blank canvas that levels the playing field for agents, consolidating different platforms when booking and streamlining the process. The model is completely wholesale and there are no commission brackets. Advisors are able to really maximize their earnings.
The company has global reach with inventory around the world and helps in managing all post-booking services, including re-confirmations, amendments, refunds and more for improved customer service for agencies and operators alike.
TBO also facilitates transactions in local currencies for both buyers and suppliers. This makes complex cross-border travel buying and selling smooth and efficient.
TBO works with top brands, including hotel companies such as Hilton, Oberoi, Accor, and Atlantis; airlines including Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways and British Airways as well as tourism boards such as Dubai, Qatar, Thailand, Singapore and more.
Whether it's a one-night stay at a bed and breakfast in Ireland, a pre- or post-cruise transfer or a safari in the sand dunes of Dubai, TBO Holidays has it covered.
Sign up and start booking with TBO Holidays today.
More TBO Holidays, United States
More by TBO Holidays Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS