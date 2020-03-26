RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | March 26, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Kids Stay Free Offer Now Available at RIU Hotels
RIU Hotels & Resorts has properties all around the world, and families traveling with children enter a world of fun when staying at one of these places.
From pools and fun indoor and outdoor activities to delicious food and spacious rooms, RIU has families covered in all areas.
Better yet, from May 1, 2020, to December 23, 2020, children ages two to 12 stay free with two paying adults at participating resorts including Riu Santa Fe, Riu Bambu, Riu Vallarta, Riu Emerald Bay, Riu Negril, Riu Ocho Rios, Riu Playa Blanca, Riu Guanacaste and Riu Palace Bavaro.
Travel periods and offer details vary depending on the property.
It’s never too early to book a family vacation, and now families can book early and take advantage of this amazing offer. Summer is right around the corner, and booking a trip will give the kids something exciting to look forward to.
Beginning this summer in the months of July and August, kids can also enjoy the Summer Kids Pool Party which will be available in Punta Cana and Los Cabos.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get your vacation on the books.
