RIU Hotels & Resorts Offers a World of Fun for Children
Traveling is not always the easiest with kids involved. Parents need to make sure they have plenty of space in their hotel room, enough activities to keep everyone busy and food options for the picky eaters in the group.
RIU Hotels & Resorts understands family needs, and the company has several family-friendly resorts and a world of fun available for vacationers to explore.
The RiuLand entertainment program is a place where children come first. Kids visiting can meet Calú, a friendly sea turtle born on one of RIU’s wonderful beaches, as well as participate in age-appropriate activities throughout the day.
This program provides kids of all ages with access to swimming pools, water games, friendly competitions, outdoor play areas and more.
In addition to the RiuLand program, select resorts have a Splash Water World complex allowing families to enjoy a variety of water slides.
Splash Water World is free to guests staying at the resorts. These “aquatic entertainment funplexes” are currently located in Punta Cana, Costa Mujeres, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Ocho Rios and Guanacaste.
With spacious rooms, a delicious assortment of cuisine and endless entertainment options, RIU Hotels & Resorts has visitors of all ages covered during their stay.
