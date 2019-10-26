Los Cabos Blog | October 26, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Los Cabos Excursions to Experience
Travelers looking for a place to enjoy unlimited amounts of sunny days and evenings filled with lively nightlife usually look no further than Los Cabos. This destination is ideal for spending days poolside and evenings out on the town.
In addition to this type of entertainment, there are also several excursions to consider during a vacation to Los Cabos. Whether it’s a family traveling or a couple or group of friends, there is something for everyone to do outside of the fun available at their resort.
Organic Farms
Los Cabos continues to put importance on sustainability, and one of the newer trends for this destination is organic farms. Visitors can explore a farm and enjoy a farm to table meal prepared by a chef. This allows them to learn about the food of the region in addition to art and culture.
Whale Watching
Whale watching is a must when traveling to Los Cabos between December and April. Seeing these majestic creatures glide in the water and jump through the air is an experience of a lifetime. Other popular marine animals to spot are sea lions, whale sharks and several types of tropical fish.
Sunset Cruise
Los Cabos has some of the best sunsets, and there’s no better place to see them than out on the water. Choosing to take a sunset cruise allows travelers to take in the colorful sight while enjoying a delicious meal.
Camel Ride
Riding a camel is a unique activity that can’t be found everywhere, but travelers can participate in an outback and camel ride safari during a vacation in Los Cabos. In addition to the camel ride, guests get to enjoy a guided nature walk, a tortilla making class, tequila tasting and more.
Click here to see what other activities are available in Los Cabos.
More Los Cabos Tourism Board, Los Cabos
More by Los Cabos Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS