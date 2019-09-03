Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | September 03, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Planning a Spa Day During Vacation
Vacationing can be exhausting.
Sometimes you go into a trip thinking you’ll spend hours relaxing near the pool, but instead, you find yourself joining in on different excursions, exploring the area with new friends and checking out the nightlife one too many evenings.
As much fun as all these activities are, you find yourself needing a vacation from your vacation.
This feeling can be avoided if you factor in a spa day to your trip. If you’re heading to a Sandos Hotels & Resorts property such as Sandos Cancun, a wellness-focused resort, be sure to plan a day for Spa del Mar.
You can choose to book one spa treatment or splurge on the Sandos Special. This package includes a deep tissue massage with hot stones, reflexology and aromatherapy for the ultimate level of relaxation.
Every spa treatment includes a hydrotherapy circuit. This means you’ll get to try the steam room, sauna, cold pit and jacuzzi. If you follow the steps in order, your muscles will be able to fully relax. The hydrotherapy circuit can be done before or after your spa treatment, and it’s important to stay hydrated during this time.
Keep a spa day in mind the next time you book a vacation. Your mind and body will thank you, and you won’t feel so exhausted upon returning home.
Click here to learn more about the spa at Sandos Cancun.
More Sandos Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
More by Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS