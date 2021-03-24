RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | March 24, 2021 1:00 PM ET
RIU Hotels & Resorts Offers Free COVID-19 Antigen Tests
RIU Hotels & Resorts took action early on in the coronavirus pandemic to ensure resorts could operate with the safety of all guests and employees in mind. From the start, RIU developed an extensive anti-COVID-19 security program which included proper social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting practices and more.
In response to some countries requiring a negative COVID-19 test for travelers upon their arrival back home, RIU is offering free antigen testing. These complimentary tests are now available, and they are conveniently done on site.
The tests are available at all of RIU’s properties in Aruba, Jamaica, Punta Cana and Mexico (aside from at Riu Plaza Guadalajara where tests are available off site at an additional cost).
“Tests will be performed within 72 hours prior to departure as required by the CDC, and results will be provided in written and/or electronic format before departure,” said Hugo Aguilera, Director of Partner Marketing & Business Development, RIU Hotels & Resorts.
In addition to included testing, guests can travel with ease, as RIU is currently offering no cancellation or single supplement fees, and kids stay free at some resorts.
Travelers can continue to choose RIU Hotels & Resorts with confidence.
