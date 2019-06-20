Playa Resorts Blog | June 20, 2019 5:30 PM ET
Signs of a Successful Hyatt Zilara Cancun Vacation
I have traveled to many resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean. Time and time again I returned from my getaway feeling like something was missing. I felt frustrated that my first reaction was, “I need a vacation from my vacation.” Fortunately, Hyatt Zilara Cancun fulfills all the requirements for a perfect holiday.
Below are 10 signs you had an extraordinary vacation at the stunning Hyatt Zilara Cancun by Playa Hotels & Resorts.
1. You Came Home Physically Fit
Easy to do in the state-of-the-art Sky Gym. Swim in the rooftop lap pool while enjoying panoramic views. Take multiple complimentary Yoga, Pilates and personal training sessions. This dream fitness center will make you want to hit the gym before you lounge on the beach.
2. You Became the Next Top Chef
Daily cooking classes and cooking demos are a tasty way to learn the art of cooking. Master the perfect guacamole recipe that will WOW your friends back home with your authentic Mexican culinary cooking skills.
3. You Feel Pampered and Relaxed
Rejuvenate your body in the brand new 22,800 square foot Zen Spa. Take an alchemy workshop to personalize your skin care. Treat yourself to pure bliss in one of our 11 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms to awake your inner divinity.
4. You Fell in Love All Over Again
Our Romance Concierge will delight you with romantic retreats like a couple’s beach massage, a romantic moonlit dinner or a surprise vow renewal.
5. You Took Advantage of Everything Hyatt Zilara Has to Offer
Dance the night away, visit one of the five bars and lounges or watch an exciting nightly themed show like a Venetian carnival, an acrobatic performance or Mayan Warrior show.
6. You Rewarded Yourself With a Culinary Experience
Enjoy six restaurants including gourmet Asian cuisine with teppanyaki cooking, an oceanfront Caribbean seafood restaurant or fine dining at our upscale Mexican American restaurant.
7. You Vacationed Like a King and Queen
Splurge and stay in one of our three top tier suites. Indulge in one of our 800 - 1330 square foot spacious, elegant and contemporary suites with breathtaking views. Plus, you get bonus amenities included (think your own private reserved cabana and exclusive complimentary access to the Chefs Plate restaurant).
8. You Feel a Little Bubbly
Jump into the fun poolside every day, whether it's aerobics, volleyball or dancing at our bubbly pool foam parties, or just simply order some bubbly from our pool butlers while you relax from your complimentary cabana.
9. You Lent a Hand in Our Turtle Release Program
Take part in a completely unique experience you will remember forever. Watching baby sea turtles use their instincts to navigate their way to the ocean will melt your heart for years.
10. You Take the Plunge
Why not book your future destination dream wedding while vacationing in paradise? See all the magical locations to say your nuptials, from beaches to ballrooms. Then plan your dream wedding with an onsite wedding specialist.
Whether your pleasure is relaxation or nonstop activities, Hyatt Zilara Cancun will not disappoint. You will come back wanting to go back!
