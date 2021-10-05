ALG Vacations Blog | October 05, 2021 5:16 PM ET
The Best Beachfront Resorts for Destination Weddings
When you choose to celebrate your wedding in Mexico or the Caribbean, you’re almost guaranteed beautiful views in every direction. But when you choose to host the big day at an all-inclusive resort, it allows everyone to safely vacation in one spot without having to travel anywhere on the day of the ceremony.
The one-day celebration turns into multiple days of fun with all your closest friends and family. Choosing an all-inclusive hotel also makes it easier to budget, and most properties have a variety of packages to choose from.
ALG Vacations shared the best resorts for beachfront destination weddings – here are a few of the top picks.
Palladium Hotels & Resorts: This resort company stands out for a variety of reasons. The properties have an eco-friendly focus, and there are adult-only options. The brand is also LGBTQ-friendly and has options for South Asian weddings.
AMR Collection’s Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa: This property has seen plenty of weddings, as it has been a crowd favorite for years. The wedding crew is experienced in creating exactly what couples are looking for, whether it’s a quaint dinner in the Chef’s Garden or an extravagant beachfront event.
RIU Hotels & Resorts: RIU has a wide range of wedding packages at affordable prices thanks to its newly reimagined wedding program. With this resort company, couples have the option to choose a wedding in Aruba, the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Costa Rica or Panama.
