CIE Tours Blog | December 11, 2020 8:00 AM ET
The Best Souvenirs to Find in Ireland
Besides the cherished memories of visiting the Emerald Isle, there are some incredible items that reflect Irish culture and history that you can take back with you from your Ireland trip. These souvenirs will act as physical manifestations of your memories of the trip. CIE Tours has a few ideas.
The country’s history of raising sheep has led to a unique style of wool products such as blankets, hats and clothing. Buy yourself a tweed coat, an Aran sweater or a beautifully patterned throw to decorate yourself or your home.
Waterford Crystal made its fame in Ireland, and cut lead glass is very popular and beautiful. Crystal candlesticks, picture frames and bowls make for stunning decorative pieces and are great for gifts.
Ireland is famous for its whiskey and other liquors, which you can purchase duty-free. Send home a few bottles for your own liquor cabinet or send a bottle or two for a friend.
Books, locally made jewelry, candles and ceramics also make perfect souvenirs or gifts for family, friends and coworkers.
