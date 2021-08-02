Preply Blog | August 02, 2021 5:19 PM ET
The Importance of Learning the Local Language When Traveling Abroad
Creating an itinerary of all the places to visit, making sure documents are in order and packing up the essentials are all aspects of the pre-travel planning process. Travelers have several “to-dos” to check off prior to a vacation, but there might be one item missing from the list: learning the local language.
When traveling abroad, it’s important to be able to speak the language of the destination you’re visiting. There are several advantages of doing so, but one of the top benefits is that it allows travelers to feel more like a local. In order to have deep, meaningful conversations, visitors need to be able to speak the language. It’s a way to learn more about the culture and history of the place, and maybe even make a new friend.
In addition to being able to engage on a deeper level with the people encountered on a trip, learning the language can actually come in handy in times of trouble. For example, if travelers' flights get delayed or the map doesn't quite get them to the hotel they are staying at, being able to converse with whoever they happen to run into is extremely helpful in getting them where they need to go.
Learning a new language is like any other skill, it takes time and resources. Preply, a global marketplace for online language learning, offers the tools travelers need to learn the languages they desire. With 40,000 tutors, more than 50 languages available and virtual one-on-one tutoring sessions, Preply makes language learning easy and fun.
The program assists students in finding a tutor based on a variety of factors such as price and time zone. In some cases, the tutor may even be located in the destination travelers are visiting, which means they have a local guide to offer them recommendations for the trip.
Whether it's for a vacation booked this summer or next year, learning at least a few key conversational phrases will come in handy and make a difference during the trip.
