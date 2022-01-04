Madeira Blog | January 03, 2022 5:00 AM ET
Three Luxury Experiences You Can’t Miss in Madeira
Madeira, the Portuguese archipelago off the coast of Morocco, has been warmly welcoming travelers for centuries with its generosity and attention to detail.
That being said, travelers hoping for a luxury vacation destination can look no further than Madeira. These next five experiences will help anyone relax and make the most out of their Madeira vacation.
Nowhere else in the island chain can travelers relax and enjoy the sea and sand like they can on Porto Santo, the second-largest inhabited island in the chain. While August is the most popular time of year for travelers to visit, the rest of the year is perfectly calm, perfect for travelers hoping to capitalize on fewer crowds on the long, golden beaches.
Thalassotherapy and Psamotherapy, spa treatments that are known for helping individuals with arthritis, gout, osteoporosis and fibromyalgia, include therapy with sea water and hot sand to help heal or treat individuals with these ailments. The Porto Santo Hotel is a perfect place to enjoy some or many of these treatments.
Travelers to Madeira can also enjoy a catered breakfast above the clouds, watching the sunrise as they eat charcuterie, fresh fruit and pastries from one of the highest peaks on the main island. Many hotels or tour operators, including The Porto Bay Hotel, Savoy Hotel, Belmond Reid’s Palace and Discovering Madeira offer this experience for guests.
Speaking of food, travelers to this part of the world can partake in some of the best cuisine around at one of Madeira’s two Michelin-starred restaurants. William Restaurant is located within Reid’s Hotel, renowned for hosting dignitaries and stars for over a century. The restaurant provides beautiful views of gardens and the hotel pool, while a dedicated sommelier can assist in pairing the best wines with your meal.
The other restaurant, Il Gallo d’Oro, has two Michelin stars. Located in the Cliff Bay Hotel overlooking the sea, Chef Benoit Sinthon cooks delicious meals using produce from the restaurant’s own garden.
