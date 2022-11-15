AMR Collection Blog | November 15, 2022 6:00 PM ET
Transcend Extraordinary with the Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres
There’s very little about the new Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres that’s ordinary.
Part of AMR Collection, the resort offers the Secrets Impression Endless Privileges luxury all-inclusive format, with an exclusive arrival by boat, a dedicated butler to attend to your every need, artisanal cuisine at eight dining venues, island tours from a personal golf cart, a spa that combines ancient techniques with new wellness innovations, sustainability practices and much more.
Located on a cliff on Isla Mujeres, the Secrets Impress Isla Mujeres offers a luxurious and exclusive adults-only experience that’s only 25 minutes away from Cancun via catamaran. Guests can also explore the island’s Mayan ruins, hike in its dense tropical forest and enjoy their own private beach.
The resort itself boasts 125 suites featuring views of the landscape and ocean. All suites come with personalized butler service, a private furnished balcony or terrace and a bathroom complete with a rain shower, all designed with a neutral palette that enhances the natural wood tones and stone accents.
The resort features a rooftop pool and lounge area with stunning views of the ocean landscape, while the larger pool offers an infinity edge for guests to enjoy. The restaurants range from a gourmet cafe to a stylish Mediterranean restaurant and more, offering some of the best cuisine designed by world-renowned chefs, while the UNIK Rooftop lounge also features live music when the sun goes down.
Experience an all-inclusive vacation like never before, in a stunning modern escape that’s designed to encapsulate the private island vacation without the hefty price tag.
