Virgin Voyages Blog | January 12, 2023 7:00 PM ET
Virgin Voyages Launches Music Video Filmed Onboard Scarlet Lady
Virgin Voyages is taking future sailors on a musically guided cinematic journey at sea.
The cruise company has reimagined the Culture Club's Karma Chameleon. The effort was spearheaded by Grammy award-winning director Jonas Akerlund and features vocals from artist Drew Love.
"The Voyage" music video takes viewers through 24 hours at sea while paying homage to the 1983 song which was originally released by Virgin Records and is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The video stars real-life Virgin Voyages crew members as well as sailors and was filmed onboard the brand's first ship, the Scarlet Lady.
“We have won the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of Sailors who have fallen in love with Virgin Voyages because we created an experience everybody could love,” said Virgin Voyages Chief Brand Officer Nathan Rosenberg.
"The Voyage" will be featured in a new ad campaign for 2023, and follows Virgin Voyages’ 2018 “Stray the Course” campaign and the 2021 “Set Sail the Virgin Way” campaign.
