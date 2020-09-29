Tammy Levent | September 29, 2020 7:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Airline Travel Refunds
Dear Tammy: One of my clients asked if they could get a refund for their air travel bookings if something happens to come up and they aren't able to travel to their destination. Aren't airlines only offering credits or vouchers right now?
While the beginning months of the pandemic had many travelers experiencing problems with airlines who were refusing to refund them for their canceled flights, as of today, most airlines are now complying with cash refund requests by refunding a traveler's money to the original form of payment.
Is the government going to step in and bail them out so that travelers don't have to be out of their money? Is there any recourse that comes back to these travelers?
Right now, there's no guarantee that travelers will be reimbursed for their airfare if an airline happens to go out of business. There's a long line of people who would be paid back with any money an airline has, and travelers are at the bottom of that list. Even though the FAA requires that airlines have insurance in case of situations like this, payouts are still not guaranteed. If an airline is indeed able to refund travelers, it could take many years for travelers to receive their refunds.
