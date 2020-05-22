Janeen Christoff | May 22, 2020 1:24 PM ET
Armchair Travel: Scenic Road Trips From Home
Take the scenic route this weekend without even leaving your house. From the comfort of your couch, you can explore some of the world’s most beautiful road trips thanks to GoCompare.
Travelers can start at the Grand Canyon, head to Ring Road in Iceland, drive from Sydney to Byron Bay and travel on Route 66 without even having to gas up the car.
For those who get car sick, experiencing Norway’s famous Trollstigen road, also known as the Troll’s Ladder or route 63, may be best undertaken from the comfort of your couch.
Enjoying the winding roads, hairpin turns and beautiful bridges in a more relaxing way can give armchair travelers the chance to take in the rugged mountain scenery and surroundings.
The same goes for the High Alpine Road in Austria, also known as the Grossglockner Hocchalpenstrasses and often said to be one of the most scenic drives in Europe.
For those looking to “drive” closer to home, GoCompare has links for drives to national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite as well as classic journeys such as Route 66.
More United States, Europe
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS