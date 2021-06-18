Janeen Christoff | June 18, 2021 10:51 AM ET
Blurring the Lines Between Vacation and Work
This year, we have heard, is the year of the “workcation” with more people than ever working from home.
Travel is reopening, and many are finding a new work-life balance—one that includes a more flexible location for where they conduct business and leading many to take a vacation and bring their work along with.
Before the workcation, bleisure travel was all the rage, which combined business travel with a leisure trip after.
Americans seem determined to blend their work lives with their vacation time—but is this such a bad idea?
So many Americans leave vacation time on the table that working in a more relaxing setting could be a decent compromise. In fact, new research shows that many people feel working from home and not taking a workcation was a missed opportunity during the last year.
A recent Priceline survey found that 32 percent of people regretted not working from new and different places, and 66 percent of those working from home plan to take full advantage by traveling more this year.
“Now that we've all felt the very real burnout that happens when we don't take the time to recharge, the value of vacation is no longer abstract—it’s fact,” says Priceline CEO Brett Keller.
The work-life balance has always been a delicate issue in American daily life. One positive thing that has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly more Americans prioritizing a vacation—whether that getaway is completely free of work or not.
