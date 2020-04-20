Eric Bowman | April 20, 2020 11:01 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: And the World Will Be a Better Place?
“Think of your fellow man, lend him a helping hand. Put a little love in your heart.”
Will the world be a better place once this pandemic ends?
We can only hope.
The travel industry will play a key role in global economic recovery. This I have no doubt of, but I sincerely hope some things change.
It starts with us, the travelers.
Once restrictions are lifted and we can begin exploring the world again, let’s be better travelers.
With Earth Day coming up this week (Wednesday, April 22), let’s all put an emphasis on the things we can improve about ourselves as travelers to make the world a better place.
We should all be discussing the ways to make the industry cleaner and more sustainable. The health and safety of travelers should be a top priority for all businesses.
These are crucial steps in ensuring the world is a better place once we can all join hands together again.
Not only do we all need to step up our cleanliness by washing our hands and staying home if we’re sick, but we should also be a lot more thoughtful, considerate and kind to one another.
There seems to be so much focus on the negative.
Instead, let’s find the positive.
What changes do you hope to see made in the travel industry once restrictions are lifted? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
