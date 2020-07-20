Eric Bowman | July 20, 2020 11:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Be a Responsible Traveler
Now more than ever, we need to be responsible travelers.
As the world opens back up for tourism, slowly but surely, more and more people are traveling.
Sure, the number of summer travelers will be nowhere close to what it is was in 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, there are still people taking to the skies and hitting the open road for a different travel experience.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in a number of US states though, it is imperative that if you plan to travel, you do so responsibly.
Otherwise, we may be headed for further lockdowns. Just this past weekend, the Bahamas closed its borders to US travelers because of the rise in cases.
Other destinations could follow suit if things don’t improve here in the US.
I’m not going to tell you to not travel anywhere. It’s your life and you can make your own choices, but I urge you to be responsible no matter how you’re traveling this summer.
Wear a mask wherever you go in public and do your best to be socially distant. Of course, that is a challenge while seated on an airplane given some airlines aren’t blocking middle seats. But by wearing a mask, washing your hands with soap and also using hand sanitizer, you can limit the risk of spreading any virus.
The reality of travel right now is that there is a risk. It’s a risk that some are willing to take, whereas others don’t feel comfortable at the moment. And you know what? That’s totally OK.
But for those of us who have had such pent-up demand to get back out and explore new and familiar places, it is crucial that we do so responsibly.
Are you traveling anywhere now or later in 2020? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Follow the Coronavirus Outbreak trends page for all the latest travel-related COVID-19 news.
CDC once again pushes back the No Sail Order for cruise ships.
The US Travel Association outlined the travel industry relief needs.
We visited all four reopened Walt Disney World parks. Here’s what you need to know.
Jamaica announces newly revised measures for international travelers.
These are the countries that have opened their borders to American travelers this summer.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS