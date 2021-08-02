Eric Bowman | August 02, 2021 7:47 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Boarding a Cruise Ship Again
As I sit here on my stateroom balcony onboard Carnival Mardi Gras with a nice breeze blowing and a cold beverage by my side, I can’t help but shout out how great it feels to be back on a cruise ship once again.
Despite everything going on in the world right now, being on a cruise ship doesn’t feel entirely different than what it was like before the pandemic.
The boarding process at Port Canaveral was quite seamless. The key differences now are having to wear a mask as you check in and go through security, as well as showing your COVID-19 vaccination card.
Once people stepped on the ship though the majority ditched the mask to bask in their long-awaited vacation.
The energy was palpable. You could feel it rise and see the pure joy on people’s faces as they walked around exploring on day one.
Everyone is beyond thrilled to be back cruising.
Carnival Mardi Gras is a brand-new ship, which certainly adds to the level of excitement among guests. There is so much to see and do here that’s never been done before.
Onboard so far, I have seen couples of all ages, groups of friends, small families and multi-generational families too – each ecstatic in their own way about returning to cruising.
The familiar types of cruisers are all here as well, from the hard-core cruise lovers all the way down to the newbies.
The crew are all wearing masks, but that isn’t stopping them from giving guests a warm welcome and aiding in all the many requests that come with the job.
It’s a glorious feeling to return after such a long shutdown. Sure, it’s not exactly the same as before due to rules and restrictions that vary based on cruise lines and port destinations, but cruising was long overdue for its chance to show the world how it can safely operate in these crazy times just as the airlines and hotels have been able to do since last summer.
