Mexican Caribbean Not Requiring Vaccination Proof, Negative COVID Test
Destination & Tourism Mexican Caribbean Claudette Covey July 30, 2021
The Quintana Roo Tourism Board has debunked erroneous reports from several media outlets that the Mexican state’s Governor Carlos Joaquin enacted a policy that mandates proof of vaccination and a negative COVID for entry into hotels, restaurants and bars.
“This is not a mandate,” the tourism board told TravelPulse. “Unfortunately, this information was misinterpreted by local news outlets and picked up by international media.”
“The government stated that in order for restaurants and bars to operate at a higher capacity, they would have to create a ‘safe health space,’ which would mean vaccinating and testing all their employees, requiring guests to present proof of vaccination or antigen tests.
“This was a suggestion on how to create a safer environment, but it was never a state mandate or requirement. As of today, no restaurant, bar or hotel has announced implementing these measures.”
As a result of the rise in cases within the local population in main Quintana Roo cities, “the government is strengthening the safety and prevention measures, which have been in place since the destinations' reopening last year,” the tourism board said.
To clear up any misperceptions, the tourism board reiterated health and safety guidelines, which have been in place since last year.
The maximum capacity at restaurants located outside of hotels is 50 percent.
“Restaurants and bars not complying will face closures have been given fines, but some restaurants and bars have still not complied,” the tourism board said.
Also, some main avenues in downtown Cancun are closed from midnight to 5 a.m.
“Everyone is required to wear face masks in public spaces and practice social distancing,” the tourism board said.
