Eric Bowman | January 31, 2022 10:09 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Building a Better Travel Industry
How are those New Year’s resolutions coming along?
What about your travel goals?
No matter how your January went down, we still have 11 months to go in 2022. In what ways will you better yourself this year?
For the travel industry, there continue to be incredible discussions about important issues.
This past week I attended the TravMedia summit in NYC, where important issues were discussed by several panelists. It reminded me of multiple travel industry conferences I attended in 2021.
There was a fantastic panel on diversity, equity and inclusion, and DEI efforts were mentioned outside of that panel as well. The topic of sustainability was also brought up in nearly every panel. Travel etiquette has been another topic mentioned at conferences over the past year, as the rise in unruly passengers has been impacting flights.
These discussions are great, and they are absolutely needed to move forward.
However, taking action is key.
It’s one thing for us to keep talking about it at conferences, but what steps are we taking to make progress toward a better industry for all? Doing so will in turn make this a better world for all.
Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of companies doing wonderful things to create a more inclusive and sustainable industry. But we all need to keep improving - from travelers to travel advisors to travel suppliers and yes, travel media as well.
In what ways are you helping to build a better travel industry?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
