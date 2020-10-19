Eric Bowman | October 19, 2020 10:47 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Hitting the Open Road Again
Last week I ventured north for a road trip to celebrate the life of my Grandma who recently passed away.
An 11-hour car ride journey is usually no big deal for me and the Mrs., but this was our first long car ride as new parents. Add in the fact we’re still in a pandemic and the nerves definitely were high.
Flying was ruled out quickly as prices for last minute flights are through the roof right now, which is something I don’t see going away anytime soon given the state of the industry.
People used to be able to score some deals from time to time, depending on the route and the airline, but now airline tickets are far from cheap.
So, how did things go driving from Georgia to Michigan with an 8-month-old in tow?
Honestly, it was kind of a breeze. Writing this feels like I’m jinxing myself and setting up for an awful experience the next time we opt to do a long road trip, but overall the drive wasn’t unbearable, our baby girl was great, and we made sure to limit our stops.
In fact, we changed up our approach to where we stopped. Obviously, we had to stop for gas, but anytime a bathroom break was needed we used our smartphones to find the nearest grocery store. The thought process behind that move was grocery stores are more likely to be cleaned and following health and safety protocols than gas stations or fast-food restaurants.
Thankfully we were able to stay with family once we arrived in Michigan, but some of the family that traveled north did end up staying in a Holiday Inn Express. When I asked how that went, they said they were pleasantly surprised by the overall experience, telling me that the room was cleaner than expected and the attentiveness of the staff was great.
Despite the somber circumstances, it felt good to be back on the road traveling. Grandma loved her road trips to casinos on motorcoaches, so hitting the road to her funeral just felt like the right move.
Road trips have increased in popularity as a form of travel throughout 2020, and I expect they’ll be even bigger this holiday travel season.
Where is your next road trip?
