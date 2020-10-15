Travel Industry Praises New Hospitality Jobs Bill
October 15, 2020
Both the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and the U.S. Travel Association praised a new bill introduced in Congress that supports the hospitality industry.
The new bipartisan legislation provides much-needed relief and support to the convention, trade show, entertainment, travel and hospitality industries and their workers.
“ASTA strongly supports the bipartisan Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act, which among other things would create new tax incentives for convention and trade shows, expand the Employee Retention Tax Credit and provide tax credits to Americans who spend money on travel through 2023. It will provide immediate benefits to many of our members–which is welcome as many of the CARES Act relief programs have run dry–while stimulating the recovery of the travel industry, the health of which is central to the overall U.S. economy. We commend Senators Cortez Masto and Cramer for their comprehensive approach here, and stand ready to fight for its inclusion in the next COVID-19 relief bill,” said Eben Peck, executive vice president, advocacy, at ASTA.
The U.S. Travel Association also released a statement noting that this relief is much-needed in an industry that has been hit harder than most.
“Targeted economic relief for struggling travel-related businesses needs to be a significant priority in America’s broader economic recovery plan. The bipartisan Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act includes a number of crucial measures to provide much-needed economic stability to millions of Americans whose livelihoods rely on travel and tourism while also helping drive demand to more quickly bring back the jobs that have been lost to the pandemic,” read the statement.
“The Leisure & Hospitality industry has suffered nearly 40 percent of all job losses nationwide, and a staggering 50 percent of all travel-supported jobs will be lost by the end of December if there is no federal intervention to provide aid. The bill’s targeted approach to providing tax incentives would ensure that these hard-hit businesses—including those in the meetings, events and entertainment segments—get the help they so desperately need to recover from this crisis.
“Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Kevin Cramer are to be commended for introducing this important piece of jobs legislation, and we urge policymakers to consider this bill or include its policy measures in a broader legislative relief package.”
