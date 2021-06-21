Eric Bowman | June 21, 2021 12:54 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Making the Most of Summer
Think back a year ago on what your summer was like and it becomes clear that we all need to make the most of it here in 2021.
As Sunday marked the first official day of the summer season, what are your travel plans looking like these next few months?
Whether it’s hitting the beach, doing a weekend getaway or visiting family for the first time in over a year, I certainly hope you have some form of a trip set up this summer.
Travel is good for your mental health and well-being. We’re not made to stay cooped up in one place for too long.
Traveling was quite different last summer and while there are still some restrictions in place around the world at the moment, more and more destinations continue to set reopen dates.
This summer marks the rebound of travel. What’s your role in it?
To my travel advisor friends, how are you planning to maximize this summer for your business?
If you can’t travel right now, I highly recommend you look into booking your next trip soon. The cost of travel is only going to continue to rise into the next year, and places are booking up fast (even the holiday season).
Where are you traveling this summer? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The US announces another extension of land borders closures with Canada and Mexico.
European Union is officially dropping travel restrictions for US tourists.
The US updates travel advisory levels for destinations in Mexico.
Florida granted preliminary injunction against CDC cruise restrictions.
Royal Caribbean’s unvaccinated cruisers will face more fees, fewer options.
These are America’s best beach towns for 2021.
Top Offers
These are the top travel deals for June.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS