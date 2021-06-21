US Announces Another Extension of Land Borders Closures With Canada, Mexico
The United States Department of Homeland Security announced land borders with Canada and Mexico would remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21.
According to Reuters.com, the border closures were revealed by the American government on Sunday after Canada extended its shut down of non-essential travel for an additional 30 days last week.
The land border closures have been in place since March 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.
Canada, Mexico and the U.S. recently started conducting working-group meetings every two weeks discussing the travel restrictions. Lawmakers and border community leaders are pushing to open non-essential travel ahead of the busy summer travel season to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Homeland Security officials said in a statement it made “positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week the border would remain closed to non-essential travel until 75 percent of Canadians receive the first of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine and 20 percent receive both shots.
“The inability of the U.S. and Canadian governments to reach an agreement on alleviating border restrictions is simply unacceptable,” the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group told Reuters.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also recently revealed the country would speed up vaccinations in areas along the border with the U.S. as part of an effort to roll back coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
