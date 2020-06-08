Eric Bowman | June 08, 2020 12:28 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Phased Reopenings a Bright Spot
It has begun.
The world is slowly reopening back up. I, for one, cannot wait to travel again.
As more and more destinations announce their phased reopening plans, we’re seeing a higher increase in travel-related searches and spending.
The phased reopening won’t see travelers in droves at popular destinations worldwide as things try to return to normal.
The reality is it still may take some people a little awhile before they feel comfortable traveling again, but the wanderlust still remains. People will begin to open their wallets up more and book travel.
We’re doing just that by booking a trip now to Michigan to see family later this year. After looking forward to Miami in March, Nepal and India in April, the Dominican Republic in May and Nashville in June only to cancel everything, I had to set a new trip up to look forward to.
Not all phased reopening plans are created equal though. Vegas’ new normal was off to an intriguing start.
Some destinations are accepting international travelers sooner than others, and some are waiting longer, like South Africa, which is holding off on tourists visiting until 2021. Hawaii’s Governor even declined to set a reopening date for tourism.
However, the announcement of some reopening dates around the world does lift the spirit of travel.
Patience is a virtue. Give it time and we’ll soon see data to showcase even more bookings on the rise.
We’re already seeing it in the cruise industry.
Travel is trending back up. Which destination is on your ‘can’t wait to visit again’ list?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
