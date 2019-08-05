Eric Bowman | August 05, 2019 8:51 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Preparing for Fall
Once it hits August 1, you see it all over social media – the transition to fall excitement.
Sure, it’s still technically summer right now and there is time for that last-minute summer escape, but you should absolutely be thinking about fall travel right now.
The fall shoulder season kicks off next month, and it’s always a good time to discover a new place or revisiting a familiar destination.
Whether it’s traveling to your favorite football town, visiting the fall foliage in New England or simply escaping the changing weather at home, the fall season features fewer travelers and provides plenty of options to take a trip.
What measures are you taking now to best prepare yourself for fall travel?
I’m finalizing plans soon to visit Jacksonville for the Georgia-Florida football game this fall. My next move is to figure out what dates we can make work for a baby-moon vacation before my wife gives birth to our first child. (By the way, I welcome any and all tips and recommendations for baby-moon travel!)
Even if you can’t book right now, work on your schedule to pinpoint the days you know you can travel.
Planning is key when it comes to travel.
The shoulder season will have deals available for last-minute traveling, but the earlier you book, typically the better off you’ll be.
So, if you can afford to book right now, contact your travel agent and get those fall travel plans in motion.
Where are you headed this fall?
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Find out what’s new in the cruise industry this month.
Don’t miss the latest airlines and airports industry news you need to know.
Universal Orlando Resort unveiled plans for a new theme park called Universal’s Epic Universe.
Here are all the travel advisory warnings the US State Department issued in July.
Venice is calling for other European cities to help curb cruise ships.
