Eric Bowman | August 26, 2019 10:18 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Theme Park Battle in Orlando Heats Up
The future for Orlando tourism is shining bright thanks to the continued theme park battle between Disney World and Universal.
This past weekend, Disney dropped major news at the D23 Expo, which included several new and exciting attractions and features coming to parks around the world in addition to new updates on their resorts and cruise line.
Some of the news regarding Disney World included new details about the Star Wars Hotel and a big transformation taking place at Epcot. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be a “glamourous ship” and every window will feature views into space. Epcot will soon feature Mary Poppins and Moana in thrilling new ways as well as a host of other changes.
Earlier this month, Universal announced its fourth theme park in Universal’s Epic Universe. While full details aren’t yet known about the park attractions, we do know it will feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more. There are also rumors it will include a Nintendo Land and another space for more from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
There’s no announced opening date yet for Universal’s Epic Universe nor is there for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. However, you can bet that these will help launch a new roaring 20’s of joy and thrills.
Disney and Universal are building a great deal of excitement and anticipation around these new features, which means Orlando needs to be ready.
The city is making moves though as the airport continues to expand. Earlier this year, the new terminal construction was ranked among the top in the country. It will cost $2.8 billion to construct, but it will go a long way in helping bring more travelers to the destination.
People of all ages enjoy the thrills and wonders that theme parks can bring, and it’s no question that Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. If there was ever any doubt, the news from the month of August alone has squashed that.
As Disney and Universal continue to try and outduel each other, we all get to benefit. Everything new coming to Orlando soon just means you’ll have to visit both parks during your stay in the future.
Which new theme park announcements you most looking forward to? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
